Chelsea and Liverpool battle it out for Benfica defender Tomas Araujo
Chelsea and Liverpool are both interested in signing Benfica defender Tomas Araujo, who has a release clause €80 million.

The 23-year-old was a key player as Benfica narrowly missed out on the Liga Portugal title, finishing in second, two points behind Sporting.

According to A Bola, both Chelsea and Liverpool have added Araujo as a priority target, but Benfica are reluctant to sell.

Araujo signed a new deal with the club back in 2023, keeping him there until the summer of 2029 and adding an €80 million (£68m) release clause.

Both clubs are expected to make significant defensive signings this summer amid ongoing uncertainty regarding the futures of several members of each squad.

