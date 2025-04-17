David Villa: 'Sergio Ramos can play as long as he wants'

Spanish football legend David Villa praised his former teammate Sergio Ramos, who is still performing well in Liga MX with Monterrey.

The former Real Madrid captain played well as Rayados beat America 1-0 on Matchday 16 of the Clausura 2025.

Advertisement Advertisement

So far, Ramos has played eight matches, scored three goals and impact has been important in keeping the team competitive.

“He can play as long as he wants,” said Villa.

“Physically, he’s still strong, mentally he’s a leader, and on the pitch, he makes a difference. Monterrey made a great signing.”

At 38, Ramos’s age and lack of match fitness led some media and fans to doubt if he could handle the demands of Liga MX.

But as the tournament went on, he proved himself and became a key leader in Monterrey’s backline.