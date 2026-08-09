Miami fall to Monterrey loss with Messi absent following death of father

Inter Miami were beaten in the Leagues Cup by Monterrey.

Lionel Messi was missing following the death of his father as Inter Miami lost 2-1 to visiting Monterrey on Saturday in a Leagues Cup match.

Teams observed a minute of silence before the match for Jorge Messi, who died at age 68 in Argentina, where the Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi arrived on Saturday night.

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"Our hearts are with our captain, Leo, and the entire Messi family," Inter Miami said in a statement.

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul scored in the 32nd minute to give Miami a 1-0 half-time lead in the group match against the Mexican side.

Belgian striker Hugo Cuypers leveled in the 47th minute before Uruguayan striker Diego Rossi scored a 90th-minute winner.

Major League Soccer champions Miami have won their first group match 4-2 against Atletico San Luis and next face Leon on Wednesday.