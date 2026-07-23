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Wycombe sign Stoke City forward Emre Tezgel on loan

Wycombe sign Stoke City forward Emre Tezgel on loan
Wycombe sign Stoke City forward Emre Tezgel on loanPhil Oldham / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Wycombe Wanderers have completed the loan signing of Stoke City forward Emre Tezgel on a season-long deal.

The highly-rated 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with Crewe Alexandra last season, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists in 36 appearances while winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award.

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Tezgel made history at Stoke by becoming their youngest-ever player when he debuted aged 16 in January 2022. 

He has since made 23 senior appearances for the Potters and continued to impress at youth level, scoring 47 goals in 71 games for their Under-18 and Under-21 sides.

“We are happy to welcome Emre to the club on a season-long loan from Stoke City,” said Tom Stockwell, Wanderers’ Director of Football Strategy and Data Intelligence.

 “Having already gained experience in the EFL with MK Dons and Crewe Alexandra in League Two, we are confident Emre is ready to have impact for Wycombe in League One.

“Emre is a clinical finisher, with 15 goals in all competitions for Crewe last season. We showed last season as a team we create a high volume of chances and we are sure that Emre will have the opportunity to score a lot of goals here.

“He also works very hard in and out of possession to contribute to the team.”

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League TwoEmre TezgelStoke CityWycombeCreweFootball transfers

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