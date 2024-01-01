Simpson leaves Carlisle as manager

Paul Simpson has left Carlisle United as manager.

The 58 year-old departs after defeat to Tranmere Rovers made it three defeats in the opening four games of League Two.

The Cumbrians announced: "Carlisle United Football Club can confirm that manager Paul Simpson has tonight left the club with immediate effect.

"Gavin Skelton, Billy Barr and Jake Simpson have also departed.

"Mark Birch, Steven Rudd and Jamie Devitt will take temporary charge of first team affairs while the club begins the recruitment process.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Paul and his staff for their efforts during their time at Brunton Park.

"A further update will be provided early next week."