England legend Ashley Cole in talks to take over at Bristol Rovers

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole is reportedly in talks to take over at League Two side Bristol Rovers.

According to Sky Sports, Cole, 45, is in talks to take over at Bristol Rovers, with current boss Steve Evans on thin ice following their Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Tranmere.

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Bristol Rovers currently sit down in 18th, just five points above the relegation zone and have only won one of their last eight league games.

Cole has had coaching roles at Chelsea, Everton, and England but recently took his first managerial job at Serie B side Cesena, lasting just eight games.

He was interviewed for the Bromley job following Andy Woodman's sacking, losing out to Karl Robinson.

A move to Bristol Rovers would be his first managerial job in English football.