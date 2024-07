Leicester lose U21 coach to Birmingham

Leicester City have lost U21 coach Ben Petty.

Petty has left the Foxes to become assistant manager of League One Birmingham City.

He had been with Leicester since 2016, having joined initially as Leicester U21 assistant coach from Aston Villa.

Petty will act as No2 to new Birmingham manager Chris Davies.

Jones left Tottenham earlier this month to take charge at St Andrews.