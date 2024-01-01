Birmingham and Wrexham want League One clash in USA

Tribal Football
Birmingham City asked for permission to play a League One fixture in the United States.

The English club are now in the third division of the pyramid, getting relegated from the Championship last season.Per The Mail, Birmingham want to take on Wrexham in League One in America.

NFL legend Tom Brady is one of the club’s owners, while A-list actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney own Wrexham.

The proposal is said to have been swiftly declined by EFL bosses, as no league games are played outside England.

Both clubs were interested in making this happen, as it would have led to a lot of revenue.

