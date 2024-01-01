Arthur Okonkwo posts Arsenal farewell

Arthur Okonkwo has confirmed he's leaving Arsenal.
The goalkeeper is off contract at the Gunners at the end of this month.
Okonkwo spent last season on-loan with Wrexham, helping them secure promotion to League One.
He posted today: "The time has come to say goodbye Arsenal. Having joined the club in 2009 at 8 years old, I have so many incredible memories from over 15 years.
"I’ve made friends for life and owe so much to the all the coaches I’ve worked with, team-mates I’ve played with, fans who’ve supported me and everyone involved with the club for helping me grow and develop into the person and player I am today.
"Arsenal will always be special to me and I hope to see them be successful in the coming years. Thank you."