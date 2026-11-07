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Jesus Owono could retire at 25 after the tragic death of Jesus de Miguel

Jesus Owono could retire at 25 after the tragic death of Jesus de Miguel
Jesus Owono could retire at 25 after the tragic death of Jesus de MiguelÓscar Ortiz / ContactoPhoto / Profimedia

Jesus Owono is at the centre of a tragic incident after his collision with Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel resulted in the forward's death.

Owono rushed out towards the halfway line to challenge for a long ball with 30-year-old De Miguel, who died after suffering a serious injury in the collision in the Spanish second division match last week.

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Hundreds of mourners attended his funeral in the village of Navahermosa, central Spain, on Thursday as football grieved for the striker.

Equatorial Guinea's football federation stated that Owono had requested to be left out of coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese's squad over the past week as the media hound the shot stopper.

Owono described the aftermath as the most difficult days of his life and reports state he is locked in his home after deactivating his Instagram account after receiving abusive messages, including people calling him a murderer.

Now, the BBC state the goalkeeper could retire at just 25 years old as he clearly doesn't see a way back on to the pitch after such an incident.

The RFEF Disciplinary Committee will decide on the length of the footballing punishment he will face. A previous official report indicates that this could be between a four- and 12-game ban.

Tenerife and Andorra's Spanish second division matches scheduled for the weekend, against Granada and Mallorca respectively, have been postponed out of respect for the passing of Miguel.

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