Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
Man Utd trying to find Casemiro buyer
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi explains turning down Liverpool

Villarreal winger Pino proud to be back with Spain

Villarreal winger Pino proud to be back with Spain
Villarreal winger Pino proud to be back with Spain
Villarreal winger Pino proud to be back with SpainTribalfootball
Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino is delighted to be back with Spain.

Pino has been handed a recall after recovering from a knee injury suffered last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said. “It has been very long and very hard, with moments of doubt and uncertainty without knowing if I was going to be able to return the same or not. In the end, here we are in a new opportunity, a new illusion like the first day, fighting for my dream.

“I remember that Mikel (Oyarzabal) when I was injured told me, ‘learn from the process that it is very beautiful’. At first I didn’t understand it, I thought it was s***, but over time I’ve seen that yes, you have to learn from it.”

Pino missed the Euros triumph for Spain and he also said: “Not being there hurt me a little – I’m not going to deny it – but to see what they’ve achieved… I’ve been with them for a long time, since Luis (de la Fuente) came I’ve always been there and it’s like a family. I spoke many times with Luis, with Baena, with David (Raya) and with Alvaro (Morata) who made me feel part of the group even though I was not there. They gave me a lot of encouragement.”

Mentions
LaLigaPino YeremyVillarreal
Related Articles
Giraldez praises Celta Vigo players after Villarreal defeat
Giraldez on victory over Valencia: Celta Vigo fans deserve days like these
DONE DEAL: Villarreal splash out for Toulouse defender Costa