Video: Barcelona lift La Liga title

Barcelona lifted the La Liga trophy in their final home game of the season despite losing 3-2 to Villareal.

Goals from Ayoze Perez, Santi Comesana, and Tajon Buchanan secured a crucial three points for the visitors, earning a place in next season’s Champions League.

The newly crowned La Liga champions didn’t seem to be too bothered about the defeat to Villareal as they celebrated, however.

Barcelona were officially named winners after their 2-0 victory over local rivals Espanyol last week and have finally got their hands on the trophy.

It’s been a season to remember for Hansi Flick’s side as they also won the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.