Valencia vs Real Madrid: LaLiga predictions, best bets and odds for this Saturday

Two Spanish footballing heavyweights go toe-to-toe on Saturday evening, as Valencia take on Real Madrid at the Mestalla. Here are our predictions for this blockbuster clash.

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Valencia are typically slow starters, having accumulated fewer than 10 points across their opening 11 fixtures in each of the last three seasons.

Los Che have led for just 109 minutes this season, with only relegation rivals Málaga and Getafe enjoying less time in a winning position.

Unsurprisingly, they've only managed to claim nine points and therefore find themselves second from bottom.

Despite the morale boost provided by their recent away win at Elche, where three points were secured thanks to a solitary Umar Sadiq goal, Javier Aguirre's side are dealing with some highly significant absences in the treatment room.

Indeed, Kayne van Oevelen, David Otorbi, Diego López and Sergi Canós all face significant spells on the sidelines.

It's also worth noting that Saturday's hosts have a poor recent record against Real Madrid, losing each of their previous two league meetings without scoring a goal.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid travel to the Turian capital hoping to maintain pressure on table toppers Barcelona, after leading for 510 minutes across their opening 11 league outings.

Now once again under the stewardship of José Mourinho — who remains unbeaten in his seven league meetings with Valencia (4W 3D) — Madrid have recently recorded impressive victories in both the domestic and European arenas.

After beating Racing Santander and Barcelona, Los Blancos came back from 2-1 down to defeat Greek champions AEK Athens in midweek.

Although Mourinho is without the suspended Vinícius Júnior and long-term absentees Rodrygo and Raúl Asencio, he can draw upon the attacking services of Kylian Mbappé.

The Frenchman has found the net on a staggering 17 occasions already this season, while he claimed a three-goal tally across his last two league outings against Valencia.

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Betting tips

2-4 Away Goals Range: 8/15 (bet365)

Real Madrid to score in both halves: 8/11 (bet365)

Over 9.5 Corners: 8/11 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Real Madrid's consistency in front of goal

Real Madrid head into the weekend with plenty of goalscoring momentum. The 36-time LaLiga champions have scored between two and four goals in 10 of their last 11 matches, demonstrating a remarkable consistency in converting chances.

Having conceded in each of their last two league contests with Sunday's visitors, Valencia's defensive fragilities are likely to be once again exposed.

With Kylian Mbappé in red-hot form, odds of 8/15 for Real Madrid to score between two and four goals potentially offer superb value.

Prediction: 2-4 Away Goals Range: 8/15 (bet365)

Explanation: This bet lands if Real Madrid score either two, three, or four goals, regardless of the final result.

Sustained dominance from the first whistle

José Mourinho's team have demonstrated that they can find the net before and after half-time on numerous occasions.

Furthermore, Real Madrid are one of the most reliable sides when it comes to managing leads, having not dropped a single point from winning positions so far this season.

Given that Valencia struggle to maintain their intensity throughout the entire match — as reflected by their limited time ahead this season — the visitors' attack should find gaps to breach the home defence in both halves.

Prediction: Real Madrid to score in both halves: 8/11 (bet365)

Explanation: This bet lands if Real Madrid score at least one goal in both the first half and second half, regardless of the final result.

Corner count

We've used each team's average corner statistics to formulate our third and final prediction. Real Madrid provide a huge attacking threat down the flanks, as demonstrated by their average return of 6.36 corners per match. It's also worth noting that Los Blancos concede an average of four corners per match.

Meanwhile, the average number of corners awarded across Valencia's first 11 league matches amounts to more than eight.

With Madrid likely to spend plenty of time in Valencia's final third and routinely hitting the byline via penetrating runs from Yan Diomandé and Kylian Mbappé, it seems likely that the away team will once again earn a high number of corners.

Therefore, we would encourage you to consider backing there to be more than nine corners, a bet which is available at the attractive price of 8/11.

Over 9.5 Corners: 8/11 (bet365)

Explanation: This bet lands if an overall total of ten or more corners are awarded during the match.

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Betting odds

Valencia: 9/1 (bet365)

Draw: 19/4 (bet365)

Real Madrid: 27/100 (bet365)

Odds correct at the time of publication and subject to change.