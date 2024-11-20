Tribal Football
Valencia defender Diakhaby confident return ahead of schedule

Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby feels he can begin full-scale training again in January.

Diakhaby in his the final stretch of last year's dislocated knee injury.

He told Cadena COPE: "No, not in February, much earlier, I think in January.

"I'm going to start playing with the group in January. That's what I think, but it depends on what happens on the pitch. If I feel good, if I don't have any pain or discomfort, I think I'll be able to play with the group in January.

"The truth is that I am very proud of what has happened and that I am working very well to try to return as soon as possible.

"It depends on how things go on the field, but I am already touching the ball and I have to keep working and then we will know more."

 

