Valencia coach Corberan hails home support after victory over Real Sociedad

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan hailed the Mestalla support after their 1-0 win against Real Sociedad.

Hugo Duro prodcued the winner on the night, leaving Corberan happy.

Initial analysis of the match:

"It was important to get the three points and I was very satisfied with the personality and commitment of the players. I'm not going to say that I was impressed because I know Mestalla, but what they generated was magnificent.

"Our objective is to get points. It was important to get three and the team did it. I really appreciate it when I see my players giving their all."

What has changed compared to other games:

"It was a question of personality, of the team taking a step forward, of giving their all on the pitch... When you analyse the previous games with the players, the key is to materialise what we have extracted. I have seen the team with that commitment of having learned and knowing that it was very important not to stop fighting, not to give up and that dedication that they have had until the end."

The results of our direct rivals:

"We are focusing on ourselves, that is the key. We must concentrate on what depends on us. Today the team gave their all and received extraordinary support from Mestalla. With this unity, the team will continue to add points."

But do you watch your opponents' games?

"I focus on analysing the opponent we're going to face. There are times when I can keep an eye on them, but I don't. I think that, even if you have a clear game plan, watching one more game can help you. I spend a lot of time analysing my team, analysing the opponent and competing that analysis with my players. I think that, if we all understand the game, it's better to know how to play it."

Improving and continuing to win:

"We have to keep growing. I'm going to get the most out of every game we play. I'm not here to say that we have to grow for the sake of it, it's a reality of football. The team is gaining in personality, dedication, commitment and it's very important to consolidate that."