Turkish trio in contact as Real Sociedad seek Sadiq buyer

Real Sociedad are seeking a buyer of Umar Sadiq.

La Real management do not see the Nigeria international in their plans for next season and have circulated his name across Europe.

Sadiq spent part of last season on-loan with Valencia, where he scored six goals in 19 games.

Sadiq has been transfer-listed for €10m by La Real and Estadio Deportivo says interest is arriving from Turkey.

Samsunspor, Besiktas and Trabzonspor are all in contact for the centre-forward, 28.