Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Sporting CP and Gyokeres reach agreement over summer exit fee
Zimbabwe coach Nees takes a dig at the Super Eagles
Amad drops exciting Man Utd injury return hint as Amorim braces for huge boost

Tuchel admits Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham needs to learn

Carlos Volcano
Tuchel admits Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham needs to learn
Tuchel admits Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham needs to learnLaLiga
England coach Thomas Tuchel admits Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's approach to match officials is a concern.

Tuchel took off Bellingham during their World Cup qualifying win against Latvia so to avoid a red card.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The German says the midfielder knows he must find a way to curb his temper: "I don’t want to guess what the referee says. 

"I didn’t understand the first yellow. He didn’t get sent off so we shouldn’t make a drama now like he was flying home. He didn’t get sent off and we took him off and we won 3-0. I’d take this if it was the first match in the World Cup."

Tuchel also said: "Generally, he knows he can’t afford it.

"He’s emotional and he’s also still young, so it’s part of his game."

Mentions
LaLigaBellingham JudeReal Madrid
Related Articles
Tuchel sends warning to Real Madrid's Bellingham: You could see he did not feel so fresh
England midfielder Bellingham: Good way to start new era
Zidane in awe of Bellingham at Real Madrid