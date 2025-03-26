Tuchel admits Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham needs to learn

England coach Thomas Tuchel admits Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's approach to match officials is a concern.

Tuchel took off Bellingham during their World Cup qualifying win against Latvia so to avoid a red card.

Advertisement Advertisement

The German says the midfielder knows he must find a way to curb his temper: "I don’t want to guess what the referee says.

"I didn’t understand the first yellow. He didn’t get sent off so we shouldn’t make a drama now like he was flying home. He didn’t get sent off and we took him off and we won 3-0. I’d take this if it was the first match in the World Cup."

Tuchel also said: "Generally, he knows he can’t afford it.

"He’s emotional and he’s also still young, so it’s part of his game."