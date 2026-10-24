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Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Confirmed team news as Barcelona aim to extend ruthless streak

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Confirmed team news as
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Confirmed team news asREUTERS

Barcelona welcome rivals Real Madrid to the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon for a thrilling El Clasico clash.

Winning each of their opening nine matches to collect 27 points whilst scoring 30 goals under Hansi Flick, it's safe to say Barcelona have had an incredible start to the campaign.

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Los Blancos recorded their fourth consecutive victory this week, and their third straight win with four goals scored over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho's side are six points behind Barcelona, and if they lose on Sunday, their title hopes could be over as their rivals go nine points clear.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid team news

Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee), Andreas Christensen (thigh) and Eric Garcia (thigh) are all certainly out for Barcelona, whilst Jules Kounde is a major doubt due to an ankle issue.

Real Madrid are missing Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip) and Raul Asencio (leg) as Jose Mourinho rotates his side.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Spotify Camp Nou for a 20:00 kick-off, UK time.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Garcia, Espart, Martin, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Pedri, Rodri, Gordon, Fermin, Yamal, Raphinha

Real Madrid: Courtois, Cucurella, Huijsen, Konate, Valverde, Bernardo, Tchouameni, Guler, Bellingham, Diomande, Mbappe

Form

Barcelona: WWWWW

Real Madrid: WWLWWL

Key stats

Barcelona have scored 16 more goals than Madrid in the same number of league matches.

Lamine Yamal has registered eight league goals, six assists and 32 chances created in the figures reported ahead of the match.

Mbappe is averaging a goal per league appearance, with nine goals and two assists in his first nine league appearances.

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