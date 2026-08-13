Spanish Super Cup to be held in Istanbul in 2027

The 2027 Spanish Super Cup will be held in Turkey at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, the Spanish Football Federation said Thursday.

The Final Four tournament will take place from February 2nd to 7th and feature Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, the federation said in a statement.

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Saudi Arabia has hosted the competition since 2020 but was ruled out as the dates coincide with the Asian Cup, the continent's premier men's international football tournament.

Barcelona are reigning Super Cup champions after beating Real Madrid in the 2026 final.

The Spanish Super Cup features the winners and runners-up of LaLiga and the Copa del Rey.