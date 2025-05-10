Sorloth: Atletico Madrid star eclipses 84-year-old LaLiga record

Alexander Sorloth made La Liga history with a record-fast hat-trick during Atletico Madrid’s 4-0 first-half demolition of Real Sociedad.

The Norway international opened the scoring for Diego Simeone’s side in the 7th minute, added a second in the 10th, and completed his hat-trick just a minute later.

In doing so, he recorded the earliest hat-trick in Spanish top-flight history, completing it in the 11th minute; surpassing previous records held by Mundo in 1941 and Bestit in 1929, who both scored theirs by the 15th minute.

Sorloth wasn’t finished yet, as he netted his fourth goal in the action-packed first half, giving Atlético Madrid a commanding four-goal lead at the break.

Regardless of the outcome at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Atletico Madrid will finish third in the 2024–25 Spanish top-flight campaign, behind Barcelona and Real Madrid.