Carlos Volcano
Barcelona pair Cubarsi, Balde happy grinding out win against Rayo
Barcelona defenders Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde were happy to grind out a win against Rayo Vallecano on Monday night.

Barca won 1-0 in Monjuic thanks to Robert Lewandowski's first-half penalty.

Afterwards, wing-back Balde said: "We knew it was an important match, we were leading. We kept a clean sheet and won the match.

"Not every game can be won by 3-0. We have known how to suffer." 

Cubarsi also said: "A very good feeling because the team stood up to the challenge. It was important to win and that's what we did. Both teams had chances, but we weren't as sharp in the final third. We kept a clean sheet, which was important." 

