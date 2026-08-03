Simeone returns early for Atletico Madrid preseason as Julian Alvarez remains absent

Atletico Madrid are set to depart for a preseason clash with Manchester City in Seoul on August 9th with Julian Alvarez still on his summer break.

The former Manchester City star has already confirmed his desire to leave Madrid this summer, following an explosive update at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Barcelona tracking him with growing interest.

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However, the LaLiga giants have no interest in facilitating an easy exit for Alvarez, with club CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin confirming he will not accept anything less than the full €500M release clause.

That figure cannot be matched by Barca, and the situation remains at a deadlock, ahead of Alvarez's return for preseason training in Madrid on August 10th.

That's the date all players involved in Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup final win over Alvarez's Argentina are due back, but the wantaway forward will not come back early, as he enjoys a holiday in Ibiza.

One player who is on course for an early return is Diego Simeone's son Giuliano, who will head back for testing on August 4th, but will not fly with the squad to South Korea the following day.

Simeone Jr has requested early preseason starts in each of the last three summers, following a serious ankle injury in 2023, but he will focus on individual fitness as the squad train in the Far East ahead of taking on City.