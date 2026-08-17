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Sergio Busquets lands Barcelona return as part of coaching changes

Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.
Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.Profimedia

Barcelona icon Sergio Busquets is back at the club ahead of the 2026/27 LaLiga season.

The 38-year-old opted to retire from playing at the end of 2025, following two and a half years alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, and he's now looking for a new challenge as a coach.

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Busquets is widely viewed as the greatest defensive midfielder of all-time and he was a key part of Barcelona incredible success prior to leaving Catalonia in 2023.

He won a sensational nine LaLiga titles, seven Copa del Rey crowns - plus three UEFA Champions League trophies - and a FIFA World Cup and European Championship with Spain.

After taking a short break, he will now link up with former Barca teammate Juliano Belletti as assistant coach to the club's B team for the incoming campaign.

Belletti led Barca's reserve side to sixth place in their group rankings in Spain's fourth tier last season and Busquets will take on the job alongside his continued studies for a UEFA Pro Licence.

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