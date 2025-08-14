River Plate president Brito rejects Real Madrid Mastantuono talk: Not time to leave

River Plate president Jorge Brito denies they're in sale talks with Real Madrid over Franco Mastantuono.

Mastantuono is said to be the subject of intense interest from Real Madrid.

But Brito insists no talks have been held about the teenage midfielder's sale.

He told ESPN: "The player is very calm and very happy at River. We believe that this process should not be rushed.

"He is in full development, he is 17 years old. Neither the player nor we are in any trouble with him leaving. I think we have to value him and appreciate that we have a great jewel that I have no doubts will break out the day he has to leave.

"Today is the time for him to think of River."