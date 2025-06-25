Real Oviedo make Domingues as first Primera signing; seek James talks

Primera new-boys Real Oviedo have acted quickly with a first signing since their promotion.

Oviedo won their playoff against Mirandes on Saturday and now have made a first signing ahead of their LaLiga return.

Real Oviedo have announced the signing of Brandon Domingues , a French attacking winger from Debrecen VSC.

The player has signed a contract that will tie him to the Asturian club until June 30, 2028.

James LaLiga return

Meanwhile, Real Oviedo are exploring the prospect of signing James Rodriguez.

The former Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid midfielder is currently playing in Mexico with Leon.

Oviedo management are keen, with both clubs owned by Grupo Pachuca, and are now preparing for talks with Colombia international James about the prospect of a return to Spain.

James left Rayo in January before signing for Leon.