Real Madrid's Ancelotti refusing to give up on La Liga title

Carlos Ancelotti remains steadfast in his belief that Real Madrid can still mount a title challenge, despite falling three points behind leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos’ hopes of lifting the Spanish topflight diadem suffered a significant setback following their 2-1 defeat to Real Betis on March 1.

Meanwhile, Barcelona strengthened their grip on the top spot going on a eight match winning streak dated back to January 26, 2025.

Despite the gap, the Italian tactician has refused to give up hope, insisting his team can still produce something extraordinary to claw their way back into contention.Ancelotti told the club website: “LaLiga is not over. Barcelona hold the advantage but we have to play the Clásico and there are lots of games still to come.

“We have to do all we can, starting tomorrow. There are 13 games left, which could increase to 17. I hope that's the case because it would mean we're fighting in every competition right until the end."

Real Madrid would be aiming to secure crucial victory when they welcome Leganes to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.