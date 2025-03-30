Real Madrid's 2-goal Mbappe: Matching Ronaldo very special

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe was happy with his double in their 3-2 win against Leganes

Mbappe scored from the spot and also the winner in the second-half.

He later said, “A difficult match. After the break, it's always difficult because you get into a rhythm at club level and then you go away with the national team. But we know what we always have to do: win.

"We started strongly in the opponent's half and scored the first goal. Then we didn't play well and conceded two goals, but we knew that if we played well, we would score two goals. In the second half, we scored them and won the game. We’re really happy.

“We've been working on that free-kick with the coaching staff for a couple of weeks. I knew that from that side I could shoot like that, I saw the space and asked my teammates if they would let me take it.

“It's a team effort: with the group, the staff and everyone. We always say that we’re a family and this is a way of showing it.”

On wqualling Cristiano Ronaldo's 33 goals in his first season, Mbappe added: “It's very special. The most important things are the things you do with the team, but to have the same number of goals as Cristiano is always good.

"We know what he represents for Real Madrid and for me. We always talk and he gives me a lot of advice. But as I always say, we have to win trophies.”