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'Two red cards' - Bellingham echoes Mourinho's frustrations after Real's derby defeat

'Two red cards' - Bellingham echoes Mourinho's frustrations after Real's derby defeat
'Two red cards' - Bellingham echoes Mourinho's frustrations after Real's derby defeatREUTERS

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham echoed his manager's frustrations with LaLiga referees after their 2-1 derby defeat to Atletico on Sunday (September 20).

It’s not quite been the start to Mourinho’s tenure that Real Madrid would have wanted, sitting down in fourth with five wins and two defeats from their seven LaLiga games.

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Mourinho made his feelings known about some of the referee's decisions in his press conference after the game. 

Dean Huijsen’s red card changed the game against Atletico, with Alex Grimaldo scoring the resulting penalty and Jonathan David adding another a few minutes later.

Atletico may have been lucky to end the game with 11 men on the pitch. First, Cristian Romero made a studs up challenge on Bellingham, but VAR deemed it to only be a yellow card.

Real Madrid also believe that that Atletico’s Kang-in Lee should have suffered the same fate as Huijsen for a rash tackle of Fede Valverde.

After the game as he was talking off the pitch, Bellingham was seen approaching the official and repeatedly shouting "Two red cards! Two!"

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LaLigaJude BellinghamDean HuijsenReal Madrid

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