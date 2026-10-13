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Real Madrid make Konate appeal to avoid El Clasico ban

Real Madrid defender Ibrahima Konate.
Real Madrid defender Ibrahima Konate.Profimedia

Real Madrid are concerned Ibrahima Konate could miss their El Clasico trip to Barcelona on October 25th.

Konate has been a vital part of Jose Mourinho's plans since his summer free transfer move from Liverpool with seven starts from eight LaLga games.

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However, the France international has also developed a reputation for being a serial fouler in his early months in Spanish football, with a squad leading nine fouls given away so far in 2026/27.

He's also been booked four times, including in last weekend's 1-0 league win over Villarreal, for a foul on Gerard Moreno.

The club have launched an appeal over this latest caution, which did not appear to be worth a yellow card, as they want to avoid a possible suspension for the Barcelona game.

If they are unsuccessful, Mourinho could rotate him out of the team to face Sevilla on October 18th, to avoid an El Clasico absence.

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