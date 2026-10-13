Real Madrid make Konate appeal to avoid El Clasico ban

Real Madrid are concerned Ibrahima Konate could miss their El Clasico trip to Barcelona on October 25th.

Konate has been a vital part of Jose Mourinho's plans since his summer free transfer move from Liverpool with seven starts from eight LaLga games.

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However, the France international has also developed a reputation for being a serial fouler in his early months in Spanish football, with a squad leading nine fouls given away so far in 2026/27.

He's also been booked four times, including in last weekend's 1-0 league win over Villarreal, for a foul on Gerard Moreno.

The club have launched an appeal over this latest caution, which did not appear to be worth a yellow card, as they want to avoid a possible suspension for the Barcelona game.

If they are unsuccessful, Mourinho could rotate him out of the team to face Sevilla on October 18th, to avoid an El Clasico absence.