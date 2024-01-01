Real Madrid keeper Courtois confident of fitness ahead of Super Cup

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is delighted to be back ahead of the new season.

Courtois will be between the posts for the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta next week. The Belgian recovered from ACL surgery last year to help Real win the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Everything is fine. I'm in shape and focused on the next season. The last month of the last season was fantastic for me with the (Champions League) final on 1 June. I am happy with how I finished the season after a difficult start. And, this season, I've started pre-season well. I hope everything continues this way.

"I'm quite a good patient. I'm always working to get back. If you want to come back from injury, that's what you've got to do – have that positive attitude. You can't go back in time and think, 'I should've done this, I should've done that.'. No, if you're injured, you've got to be focused on getting fit.

"I always want to come back as strong as possible. I remember saying to a friend when I got home after getting injured, 'I'm going to be back in time to play the final of the Champions League'. He said, 'You're crazy, you can't say that yet'. But sometimes it's good to have a point on the horizon to work towards.

"Everyone in the squad got to the latter stages of their respective tournaments (EURO 2024 and the Copa América), but the guys know how things work around here – we work hard. We'll try to be ready for it. We're already going through tactical sessions, even though not everyone's here yet. But we'll be ready.

"Atalanta are a good side. They press all over the park; we played against them a few years ago in the Champions League and it was a tough game. So, we know it'll be a tough one, but we're really going to try to win it. It's what makes us us. Of course we want to win it."