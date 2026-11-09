Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Trent Alexander-Arnold mocked by Spanish media as Liverpool return looks impossible

Iker Casillas removes his sons from the Real Madrid academy as frustrations grow

Ex-Barcelona star wanted by FOUR Premier League clubs in January deal

Liverpool icon says Premier League should be worried as Arsenal lead without playing well

Most read on Flashscore News

Atleti vs Barca LIVE: Fermin brace gives Barcelona a crucial win in Madrid

Emotional Eala stunned in Hong Kong final as Liu wins first WTA Tour title

Alcaraz clinches first Paris Masters title after hard-fought victory over Shelton

Bayern president Hoeness: 'Musiala has incurable disease and may never return to old form'

Real Madrid icon Raul lands shock Spanish managerial return

New Real Oviedo head coach Raul Gonzalez.
New Real Oviedo head coach Raul Gonzalez.Profimedia

Former Real Madrid striker - and ex-reserve team manager - Raul Gonzalez, has been named as the new boss of second tier side Real Oviedo.

Raul left his role with the Los Blancos second string midway though 2025, as he wanted to take on a first team role elsewhere, after being overlooked at the Estadio Bernabeu in favour of Xabi Alonso.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite being linked with several Premier League and LaLiga jobs, Raul has been out of work for over 12 months, as he now lands in Oviedo.

Real Oviedo were relegated from LaLiga at the back end of last season and he's signed a contract until the end of the 2027/28 campaign following Julian Calero's exit.

The appointment marks Raul's debut as the head coach of a first team after spending his entire coaching career in Real Madrid's academy. 

After landing back at Valdebebas in 2018, he worked his way through several youth levels, winning the UEFA Youth League in 2020 and managing the Castilla for six seasons.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
LaLigaRaul GonzalezReal MadridReal Oviedo

Related Articles

'A load of s***': Valencia's Maffeo furious at forced half-time interview in Madrid clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold mocked by Spanish media as Liverpool return looks impossible

Iker Casillas removes his sons from the Real Madrid academy as frustrations grow