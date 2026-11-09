Real Madrid icon Raul lands shock Spanish managerial return

Former Real Madrid striker - and ex-reserve team manager - Raul Gonzalez, has been named as the new boss of second tier side Real Oviedo.

Raul left his role with the Los Blancos second string midway though 2025, as he wanted to take on a first team role elsewhere, after being overlooked at the Estadio Bernabeu in favour of Xabi Alonso.

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Despite being linked with several Premier League and LaLiga jobs, Raul has been out of work for over 12 months, as he now lands in Oviedo.

Real Oviedo were relegated from LaLiga at the back end of last season and he's signed a contract until the end of the 2027/28 campaign following Julian Calero's exit.

The appointment marks Raul's debut as the head coach of a first team after spending his entire coaching career in Real Madrid's academy.

After landing back at Valdebebas in 2018, he worked his way through several youth levels, winning the UEFA Youth League in 2020 and managing the Castilla for six seasons.