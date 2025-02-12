Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez

Real Madrid great Marcelo admits coaching career unlikely

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid great Marcelo admits coaching career is unlikely
Real Madrid great Marcelo admits coaching career is unlikelyLaLiga
Real Madrid great Marcelo admits a coaching career is unlikely.

The former Real captain announced his retirement last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told AS: "My wife says I look like a coach, but for children. I don't see myself that way. A coach must understand the players, their particularities, their culture. It's not just about putting them on the pitch, you have to have an open mind to really help them."

During his career, the Brazilian has been coached by some of the best in the world. On José Mourinho, Marcelo said: "He helped me to be more aggressive.

"I always loved having the ball at my feet, but he told me that I had to learn to win it back first. He taught me a lot in training. Once he told me that I didn't know how to defend, but that he would teach me. He made me angry a couple of times, but in the end everything went very well."

Marcelo also spoke of Real great Zinedine Zidane: "Zidane knew the dressing room like few others. He gave me so much joy, I adore him both as a player and as a coach. He gave me a lot of freedom. He told me: 'Go ahead, Casemiro is behind you'."

Mentions
LaLigaMarceloReal Madrid
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola concedes: Ederson our best player in Real Madrid defeat
Stones urges Man City to stay positive after Real Madrid defeat
Dias: Man City players confident we can win at Real Madrid