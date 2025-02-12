Real Madrid great Marcelo admits coaching career unlikely

Real Madrid great Marcelo admits a coaching career is unlikely.

The former Real captain announced his retirement last month.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told AS: "My wife says I look like a coach, but for children. I don't see myself that way. A coach must understand the players, their particularities, their culture. It's not just about putting them on the pitch, you have to have an open mind to really help them."

During his career, the Brazilian has been coached by some of the best in the world. On José Mourinho, Marcelo said: "He helped me to be more aggressive.

"I always loved having the ball at my feet, but he told me that I had to learn to win it back first. He taught me a lot in training. Once he told me that I didn't know how to defend, but that he would teach me. He made me angry a couple of times, but in the end everything went very well."

Marcelo also spoke of Real great Zinedine Zidane: "Zidane knew the dressing room like few others. He gave me so much joy, I adore him both as a player and as a coach. He gave me a lot of freedom. He told me: 'Go ahead, Casemiro is behind you'."