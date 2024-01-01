Real Madrid defender Carvajal: Ballon d'Or? Why not?

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal says he wouldn't be surprised if he was in the running for the Ballon d'Or.

The Spain fullback feels his on-field performance this past year speaks for itself.

He said, “I don’t even think about it. It’s true that I’ve had a great year, also offensively, with the goal in the Champions League final…

"If perform well at the European Championship, and if we win it, I can be on the list of candidates. It wouldn’t be crazy.

“Vinicius and Bellingham have had a great year, Mbappe will be a candidate if France wins the European Championship. I don’t think about it. What I plan is to go as far as possible in the Euros and, if we can, be in the final in Berlin.”