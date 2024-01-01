Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Valladolid clash a great moment for Mbappe

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident facing Real Valladolid for their first home game of the season.

While confirming Jude Bellingham is out after picking up a knock in training, Ancelotti says his players are ready to get back in front of the Los Merengues support.

Advertisement Advertisement

He stated: "It is always important to play in our stadium. We want to return, because we haven't played there for a long time, show a good image, win the game and have a happy day.

"We have been preparing well for Sunday's game this week. We have worked on what didn't go well against Mallorca. We understood very well what happened in Mallorca and we have tried to fix it this week. Against Valladolid it will be a good test.

"We lacked balance at times and we have to work on this. It is not that complicated to find the solution. When the problem is clear, there is also a clear solution."

On Kylian Mbappe's home debut, Ancelotti added: "It's going to be a very nice day for Mbappé, playing for the first time at the Bernabéu in the Real Madrid shirt. The fans are very excited about him. He is going to play a great game and the fans are going to enjoy it."