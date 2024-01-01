Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Atalanta will be tough - despite their injuries

Real Madrid coach Carlos Ancelotti says they meet Atalanta in good shape.

The two teams clash tonight in Warsaw in the UEFA Super Cup.

Ancelotti said: “We're hungry and can't wait to get started. It's the first trophy of a demanding season and we want to start strongly while being aware of the challenges. The team looks good, despite not having had many days' training, and we're motivated for the match.

“Atalanta deserve to be here because they won the Europa League thanks to a fine job done by the team and coach. Gasperini has vast experience, he's a friend of mine. We worked together at Juventus and we did our coaching course together. I have a fantastic relationship with him. It will be a difficult game tomorrow. Despite Atalanta's injuries, it's sure to be a tough clash."

On new signing Kylian Mbappe, Ancelotti said: “Mbappé is in good shape, as are all the lads. We haven't had much time to train but we are looking good, Kylian included. He's arrived in great form and he's settling in well. Everyone here is in with a chance of playing tomorrow."

“He's adapting really well, he's focused in training, motivated, and he's working hard. He's showing his incredible quality too."

He continued: “We've had a very healthy, happy atmosphere in the dressing room these last few years. That's down to players like Carvajal, Modrić, Valverde, Lucas Vázquez, as well as Nacho and Kroos. We haven't got any princes or kings here. It's just a group of players with different qualities, who have shown they are able to bring together their attributes to the service of the team. That's what we'll be looking to achieve this season too.

“It's a big responsibility. There are people who believe we are the best team and have the best squad. I think we have the best players and from there, we want to build the best team. We have to work hard to do that every day and do the right things."

On the tactical changes since Toni Kroos' retirement, he added: “Toni was a fantastic player but he decided to go and we respect his decision. It's going to be seriously tough to replace him but we can do it with Camavinga and Valverde. It will be different from a tactical perspective because our style has to adapt to the attributes of the players we have. If we've got a player who's different to Kroos, we'll play a different kind of football.”