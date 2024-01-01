Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul pushed about future after Yeclano draw

Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul was coy about his future on Saturday.

Raul and Real management are said to have agreed that this season will be his last with Castilla. A new role within the club is now being discussed for next term.

However, after the 1-1 draw with Yeclano, Raul would only tell reporters: "The future is Tuesday at four in the afternoon in Valdebebas (next training session).

"I already answered before."

Raul has been Castilla coach for the past six years.