Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler has reportedly agreed terms over a new deal with the Spanish giants.

New Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho appears to be a big fan of the 21-year-old, starting him in three of their four LaLiga games so far this season.

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Per The Athletic, Guler is now on the verge of signing a contract extension with an agreement in principle already reached.

Guler’s current deal is set to expire in 2029; the new one will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2032.

The Turkey international is now a key part of this Real Madrid squad, with 19 goals and 26 assists in his 119 games.