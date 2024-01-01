Real Madrid ace Rodrygo responds to surprise Ballon dOr snub

Tribal Football
Real Madrid ace Rodrygo responds to surprise Ballon d'Or snub
Rodrygo Goes has been left floored after he wasn't among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or.

Six Real Madrid players made the 30-man list: Toni Kroos, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Dani Carvajal, Toni Rüdiger and Kylian Mbappe, but Rodrygo was snubbed.

Rodrygo was key in Real's run to the LaLiga and Champions League Double last season.

The Brazil attacker has since reacted on social media, posting a collage of the trophies he helped Real Madrid win last season, some with decisive moments from himself.

 

