Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint
Ten Hag fumes as Man Utd defeated at West Ham: Unfair and unjust
SACKED! Ten Hag axed as Man Utd manager after club’s worst start to Prem season

Rayo Vallecano coach Perez calm amid Euro claims

Carlos Volcano
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez calm amid Euro claims
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez calm amid Euro claimsLaLiga
Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez says they cannot get carried away with their run of form.

Rayo sit ninth after victory over Alaves, just two points away from the European places.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Perez said: "Yes, you already know me, any coach would say the same at this moment.

"It is anecdotal to see us there but I try not to look at the classification, the score. 40, 43 is the objective, I have already turned the page and I am thinking about the next game.

"But we must be happy, the boys should enjoy it, the fans. I think it is a great achievement and victories should be enjoyed, but I think I should emphasise that it is only three points."

Mentions
LaLigaPerez InigoRayo VallecanoAlaves
Related Articles
Arrasate meeting (or is that surpassing?) expectations at Real Mallorca
Arrasate delighted as Mallorca defeat Rayo: But being fifth is anecdotal
Alaves coach Garcia Plaza furious after home defeat to Valladolid