Rayo Vallecano coach Perez calm amid Euro claims

Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez says they cannot get carried away with their run of form.

Rayo sit ninth after victory over Alaves, just two points away from the European places.

Perez said: "Yes, you already know me, any coach would say the same at this moment.

"It is anecdotal to see us there but I try not to look at the classification, the score. 40, 43 is the objective, I have already turned the page and I am thinking about the next game.

"But we must be happy, the boys should enjoy it, the fans. I think it is a great achievement and victories should be enjoyed, but I think I should emphasise that it is only three points."