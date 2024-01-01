Raul ready for sixth season in charge of Real Madrid Castilla

Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul is ready for the new Primera Federacion season.

Castilla kickoff their campaign this weekend against Marbella.

Advertisement Advertisement

Raul told the club's website: "As with every pre-season, it has been very positive in many ways and negative in others, such as injuries.

“We've had a positive feeling during the pre-season, but this weekend is the moment of truth. We're ready, but as we're a new team, as the weeks go by we will get better and better.

“We're going to be up against clubs with a long history and great fans, and there will also be more reserve teams. It's going to be a tough group. We have our own way of approaching this competition and of forming the squad, bearing in mind that they are developing players and that the demands of this competition will make them improve. Our way of playing is Real Madrid's way, it's the DNA of trying to compete, playing well and giving our best in every game.”

This will be Raul's sixth season in charge of Castilla.

He added, “I'm looking forward to it. Every season is a new challenge, with the turnover of players and the circumstances that occur. On a personal level, I'm delighted to be here.

"In recent years we've helped many players who have passed through here to make it to professional football. We try to encourage them to be better footballers and good people, that's a requirement of being at this club and that's what this crest stands for.”