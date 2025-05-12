Raphinha makes Barcelona transfer decision amid Saudi links

Barcelona winger Raphinha looks set to extend his stay at the club, rejecting a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia in the process.

The 28-year-old is in the form of his life under Hansi Flick, scoring 32 goals and providing 22 assists in his 54 games across all competitions.

Raphinha is now one of the front runners to win the Ballon d’Or with Barcelona set to win the La Liga title following their 4-3 win over Real Madrid on Sunday, in which he scored a brace.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian is now in talks over extending his deal at the club with a verbal agreement already in place.

The new deal is expected to keep him at the Camp Nou until 2029, reaffirming his commitment to Barcelona amid rumours of a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.