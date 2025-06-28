Tribal Football
Raphinha keen to see Nico Williams at Barcelona

Barcelona winger Raphinha was full of praise for reported target Nico Williams as the club step up their pursuit of the Spain international.

Barcelona are working tirelessly to bring the 22-year-old to the Camo Nou having been heavily linked with him for the past two years.

Williams is understood to be keen on the move but his current club, Athletic, are holding firm, demanding his €58 million release clause be paid in full.

Raphinha told Mundo Deportivo: "Any player who comes to the club to contribute is welcome. Anyone who comes with the mentality of working hard is good for the team.

“It’s no coincidence he’s (Williams) being considered to join Barcelona. He’s a player of the highest quality.”

