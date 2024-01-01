PSG winger Dembele: Why I've improved since leaving Barcelona

PSG winger Ousmane Dembele admits he's finding his best form under Luis Enrique.

Dembele left Barcelona for PSG last summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about his improvements this past season, Dembele said: “Luis Enrique gives me a lot of freedom.

“At Barcelona I was more attached to the wing. At PSG, I can play everywhere, as a No.10, on the wing, as a false 9.

“I had more freedom in the second half of the season. The coach told me to keep moving, except when I had to maintain my position on the wing.”