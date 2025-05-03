PSG eye sensational bid for Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick

Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
PSG eye sensational bid for Real Madrid wonderkid EndrickLa Liga
PSG are reportedly willing to double Endrick's wages in a bid to lure him away from Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Real Madrid Confidential, the French champions are readying an impressive offer for the 18-year-old.

Endrick has had limited game time at Real Madrid since joining from Palmeiras last summer, playing just 709 minutes across all competitions.

Despite often cutting a frustrated figure on the bench, the young Brazilian has still managed to score seven goals.

PSG would be willing to offer Endrick guaranteed first-team football along with a considerable pay rise to bring him to the Parc des Princes.

