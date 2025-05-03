PSG eye sensational bid for Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick

PSG are reportedly willing to double Endrick's wages in a bid to lure him away from Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Real Madrid Confidential, the French champions are readying an impressive offer for the 18-year-old.

Advertisement Advertisement

Endrick has had limited game time at Real Madrid since joining from Palmeiras last summer, playing just 709 minutes across all competitions.

Despite often cutting a frustrated figure on the bench, the young Brazilian has still managed to score seven goals.

PSG would be willing to offer Endrick guaranteed first-team football along with a considerable pay rise to bring him to the Parc des Princes.