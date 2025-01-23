Pablo signs new Real Betis deal with debut closer

Real Betis have secured Pablo Garcia to a new contract.

The talented youngster has penned a new four-year contract to 2029.

Garcia is regarded among the best young prospects now coming through the Betis system.

The winger is yet to make his senior debut, but is training with the senior squad this week with the chance of being involved for the clash against Real Mallorca.

The 18 year-old is a regular with Betis Deportivo in the Primera RFEF this season.