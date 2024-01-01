Tribal Football
Ozil throws support behind Real Madrid youngster Guler
Ozil throws support behind Real Madrid youngster Guler
Former Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil has thrown his support behind Arda Guler.

Ozil was speaking at a function, when he was asked about two players he played with and against during his career.

Asked about his preference between two of the best players in history, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, the German was clear.

"Arda Güler!" he exclaimed, raising cheers and applause from those present.

Ozil hung up the boots last year after playing out his final years in Turkey, where he played with Guler at Fenerbahce.

