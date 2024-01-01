Olympiakos coach Mendilibar: Ramos didn't like me at Sevilla

Olympiakos coach Jose Luis Mendilibar admits Sergio Ramos was unhappy with him at Sevilla.

Mendilibar was in charge when Sevilla signed Ramos last season before his dismissal.

The Europa League winner revealed: “I was with Sergio for a short time. He didn't play at that time. I had three healthy centre-backs and we played Sunday-Wednesday; I was clear about that.

"He didn't like me not playing him, but I told him that they are my two centre-backs who had been champions (Gudelj and Badé) and I was going to continue counting on them. He didn't really agree with that. Then, when I left, it was harder for him, and with Quique (Sanchez Flores), with three centre-backs, he has had a good season, not great, but a good season.

"Many players, not just Sergio, find it difficult to see that others can get the better of them.”