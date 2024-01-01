Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Olympiakos coach Mendilibar: Ramos didn't like me at Sevilla

Olympiakos coach Mendilibar: Ramos didn't like me at Sevilla
Olympiakos coach Mendilibar: Ramos didn't like me at Sevilla
Olympiakos coach Mendilibar: Ramos didn't like me at SevillaLaLiga
Olympiakos coach Jose Luis Mendilibar admits Sergio Ramos was unhappy with him at Sevilla.

Mendilibar was in charge when Sevilla signed Ramos last season before his dismissal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Europa League winner revealed: “I was with Sergio for a short time. He didn't play at that time. I had three healthy centre-backs and we played Sunday-Wednesday; I was clear about that.

"He didn't like me not playing him, but I told him that they are my two centre-backs who had been champions (Gudelj and Badé) and I was going to continue counting on them. He didn't really agree with that. Then, when I left, it was harder for him, and with Quique (Sanchez Flores), with three centre-backs, he has had a good season, not great, but a good season. 

"Many players, not just Sergio, find it difficult to see that others can get the better of them.”

Mentions
Ramos SergioSevillaLaLigaMendilibar Etxebarria Jose Luis
Related Articles
REVEALED: Sevilla cannot afford to keep Ramos
Sevilla chief Orta makes clear Ramos plans
New Panathinaikos Alonso: I want my Sevilla revenge!