Olmo excited to join Yamal at Barcelona: A natural talent

Barcelona signing Dani Olmo is excited to play alongside Lamine Yamal at club level.

The pair came together to help Spain the Euros this summer.

And at his presentation yesterday, the former RB Leipzig star said of Yamal: "Yes, of course I am (excited). He is a natural talent and a great person. I'm sure he will give us a lot of satisfaction this year.

"We have very ambitious players. We have to be calm because we have built a team for many years, with very young and talented players. 

"It is a team to win titles."

