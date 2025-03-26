Olmo: Barcelona players convinced we can win everything

Dani Olmo admits he's delighted with the way Barcelona's fans have taken to him this season.

Olmo is pleased the fans are happy with Barca top of the LaLiga table.

Speaking at a youth tournament this week, Olmo said: "I'm happy that the fans are enthusiastic. I came to win and I'm convinced that we have a team for everything. We are alive in all competitions.

"The team's objective is to win. It's the ambition of wanting more and also from the staff that, together, we always want more goals. It's our philosophy. The people are enjoying themselves and now the best part of the season is coming. We are all well and available. The objective is to win everything, as it is."

On the relationship with coach Hansi Flick, he continued: "There are moments for everything. When you live in a team there are moments for everything. He is very close, both him and all the staff. We are very happy."

Olmo then concluded on a possible Champions League final against Real Madrid: "It would be a great match, wouldn't it?"