Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Mourinho wants '20 player' squad at Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.
Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.Profimedia

New Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is looking to keep his squad tight for the 2026/27 campaign.

Los Blancos opted to bring their former boss back to the Spanish capital earlier this summer following two trophyless seasons under a combination of Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mourinho has already looked to put his stamp on preseason, with a rigorous physical programme, despite several star names still missing after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and new signing Marc Cucurella have not featured at all up to this point and Mourinho has revealed his concern over Bernardo Silva's summer condition.

Despite his comments on Silva and the likelihood of not being at full power until at least mid-September, Mourinho will not be bringing in too many extra faces, as he plans for a key year in Madrid.

"We want a small squad. I’d say around 20 players, plus those unlucky enough to be out with injuries.

"Militao, Mendy and Rodrygo are players I don't expect to have back in the coming weeks. So, we also need players like Bernardo, who can play in different positions."

Mentions
Real MadridLaLiga

Related Articles

Valverde: Real Madrid stars need Jose Mourinho to be tough on them

Mourinho admits Real Madrid new boy Silva 'arrived at a low physical level'

Mourinho grateful to Vinicius Jr for snubbing Arsenal in favour of Real Madrid renewal